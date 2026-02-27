Somy Ali recalls late Om Puri’s sensitivity towards her during abusive scenes in ‘Chupp’

Mumbai Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali, in her latest post on social media, has recalled how late actor Om Puri was extremely sensitive towards her while filming emotionally intense abusive scenes in the 1997 film Chupp, considering her tough past.

Read More

The actress highlighted that the film, a murder mystery also explored a woman’s plight facing domestic violence, and demanded heavy emotions from the actress.

“While this was a murder mystery combined with a woman’s plight facing domestic violence which is no laughing matter, Om ji was very sensitive about my past and I can’t stress on how much care he took of me during the abusive scenes,” she wrote.

The actress added, “His remedy was to make me laugh by telling me amazing jokes the second we heard ‘cut.’ I feel honored to have worked with all three of co-stars mentioned above.”

Calling herself fortunate to have worked with stalwarts of Hindi cinema during her prime years in Bollywood, Somy also expressed gratitude for sharing screen space with legends such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Om Puri and Rajesh Khanna. She fondly remembered how, as a child, she had once boldly declared that she wanted to grow up and marry Rajesh Khanna. Reflecting on her journey, she said she feels honoured to have worked with such icons and to have learned life lessons from them.

Sharing her memories alongside a clip from Chup, in detail, she wrote, “It’s pointless to post a tbt without a backstory: before leaving India, I had a few boxes to check, work with mom’s crushes Amit ji and Jeetu ji, when I was a child I wanted to grow and marry Kaka ji which I declared quite boldly to him in his lap at age 7 during a vacation to India. Sorry Amit ji, no disrespect whatsoever, I don’t have to write about you mean to not only my father’s country, India, but the universe.”

She added, “As a bonus I got lucky with my second last movie titled ‘Chupp’ as I had Mr. Om Puri ji as my lead, Jeetu ji as my protector/mentor and Avi as one of the most natural actors and well mannered people ever to play my boyfriend. I was over the moon!!! So my ex taught me how to drive a stick shift in three hours a day before the shoot at a place called joggers park (not sure if it’s still there) the white car in the movie was my personal vehicle.”

The actress further wrote, “During breaks Jeetu ji (the kindest and most talented actor I ever worked with) gave me tips on life and his wisdom still stays with me. Then there was Om ji, obsessed with cooking and a very good one to say the least. I would literally write down several recipes in Roman English (I can’t read or write Hindi) and bring home from Chupp’s shoot each day.”

She added, “Thank you, Om ji as to this day I can make the best daal, biryani and my rotis don’t like global maps because of you. They are good human beings as was Om ji and I miss them all tremendously. Thank you to each of them for teaching me a little something about some things a woman must know and understand. I owe you all a great deal for my accomplishments today. #chupp #ompuriji #jeetuji #avinashwadhawan #somyali”

–IANS

rd/