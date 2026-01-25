Soha Ali Khan calls marrying Kunal Kemmu 'Best decision ever'

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have completed 11 years of marital bliss on Sunday.

Calling marrying Kunal the 'best decision ever', Soha wished him on their wedding anniversary with a special post that read, "I always knew you were different Kunal and then, eleven years ago, we decided to take the plunge and make it official. Best decision ever (red heart emoji) Happy anniversary @kunalkemmu my 11/10 (sic)."

Soha's post further included a video compilation of some candid and goofy moments of Kunal over the years, along with the song 'Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana' from the movie "Hum Kisise Kum Naheen [1977]" as the background score.

Talking about their love saga, Soha and Kunal first met on the set of their movie "Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge" back in 2009. During this time, the two reportedly kept things professional and did not interact too much.

However, during the shoot of their second project, "99", Soha and Kunal grew fond of one another.

After dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on 25 January 2015 in Mumbai.

On 29 September 2017, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

Meanwhile, Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya decided to end the year 2025 with a three-day visit to Udaipur, soaking in nature.

After spending time amidst nature, Soha realized that it is crucial to protect forests for our future generations.

Posting a clip of their family getaway, the 'Chhorii 2' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Three days in the forests of Chunda Shikar Oudi (a mere 20 minute drive from Udaipur airport) — where time slowed, meals were delicious, mornings were for birdsong, and the jungle gently revealed itself. We were lucky enough to spot a leopard, but luck aside, what stayed with us was the warmth of the people, the care we were wrapped in, and the reminder that the forest isn’t something to visit — it’s something to protect."

