Smriti Irani stresses the importance of self-love this Valentine's Day: Become your own safe place

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress and politician Smriti Irani stressed the importance of self-love this Valentine's Day.

The 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress shared that during a time when love is measured with tangible things, it is crucial to keep in mind the significance of a quiet romance.

Posting a candid selfie of herself on her Instagram handle, Smriti expressed herself using some beautifully chosen words that went, "In a world that measures love in decibels—in roses that promise forever, in candlelight that flickers like borrowed devotion, in greeting cards that say what the heart sometimes cannot..choose a quieter romance. (sic)"

She further reflected on how one's validation should not be external but should rather come from a safe space within.

Smriti said that when one is at peace with themselves, there is nothing much that they cannot deal with.

"Love yourself -without the audience, without the applause. Center your soul so deeply that no storm can drag you to the ocean floor of your own despair. Become your own safe place. Your own steady pulse. Your own home. For when you find yourself— love will not feel like something to chase. It will feel like peace," she went on to write.

Smriti often uses social media to connect with her admirers, sharing with them some precious moments from both her personal and professional life.

Recently, Smriti called actress Gauri Pradhan the ‘perfect one’ from the "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" cast.

She reshared a nostalgic reunion montage from the iconic television show initially posted by Gauri Pradhan on her social media handle.

The clip showed the "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" cast having a gala time during a fun dinner outing. The post, which featured Smriti, Gauri, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Sumeet Sachdev, Tina Vohra, Komolika Guhathakurta, Sandeep Biswas, and Ashlesha Savant, was captioned, “A night to remember,” along with three red heart emojis.

