Singer Simar Kaur reveals how Honey Singh, Alfaaz helped her bring ‘Laal Pari’ to life in ‘Housefull 5’

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Singer Simar Kaur opened up about her experience working on the song ‘Laal Pari’ from the film ‘Housefull 5.’

She revealed how artists Honey Singh and Alfaaz played a significant role in helping her get into the perfect zone to bring the track to life with energy and emotion. Speaking about the recording experience, Simar shared, “Koi bhi agar Laal Pari sunega, you know you start vibing to the song. We already knew it’s going to be a big hit. I was super excited — maza aane wala hai!”

“Recording with both of them is always very special. I have known Alfaaz and Honey Sir for a really long time. It’s always a fun session with them, and there’s so much to learn! I try my level best to get into the zone of the song, even if it’s just for the time I’m recording. I really wanted to do justice to Laal Pari. Alfaaz was helping me, Yo Yo was helping me — it was a full fun experience,” added Simar Kaur.

She also discussed the distinctive musical flair she added to the track. “The hook, Laal Pari itself —I’ve sung it in two octaves. Each one has its own essence. Especially the low one, it creates a different feel. Try singing it; it sticks in your head!”

“Laal Pari” is a high-energy track from the much-awaited comedy “Housefull 5.” Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur, and Alfaaz, the song features Honey Singh’s signature composition style and adds a vibrant musical layer to the film. The track also showcases several lead actors from the film, adding to its on-screen appeal.

“Housefull 5” boasts a massive star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set to release in theatres on June 6.

--IANS

