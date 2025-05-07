Simon Cowell always worries about money despite £300 million networth

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Reality star and music mogul Simon Cowell doesn’t come across as someone who would fret over his bank balance, but the music mogul has revealed he 'always' worries about money despite his skyhigh success and staggering net worth.

Simon’s estimated worth is reported to be around £385 million. However, he has shared that the Covid-19 pandemic left him with financial woes, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Speaking on a new episode of the How To Fail Podcast, he said, “I always worry about money, because I think you have to”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Simon continued to tell podcast host Elizabeth Day, “I remember reading it for the first time on a website and I don't read a lot of stuff on social media, but I'd heard about it.

“So I was curious and the second day, the story got bigger to a point where I actually phoned one of my partners and I said, I don't like the look of this, I have a horrible feeling it's gonna be like that movie contagion. I think we need to get all of our shows into production around the world quicker this year”, he shared.

He added, "And we did. And when it happened, it was obviously worse than I could have imagined, but when you think about that, the wars and everything else, the instability, what is safe? I mean, was it gold cash stock? I don't think anything is safe any longer”.

Simon, who has been in the industry for over four decades, says he now follows the advice to ‘live in your money’ and enjoy it, but is also aware of it being precarious. While he might be aware of the riskiness of his capital, it doesn’t mean Simon has been one to scrimp - boasting lavish homes across the world, including an £8M Cotswolds mansion, flashy cars and a reported private jet.

