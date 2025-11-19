Sidharth Malhotra gives a sneak peek into ‘in the spotlight where the story begins’

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Sidharth Malhotra, on Wednesday, took to social media to share a video showcasing his moments in the spotlight.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor shared a glimpse into his special moments. Sidharth posted a video showcasing himself striking various poses for the camera, along with candid shots from the photoshoot. He looked effortlessly stylish in a white shirt paired with a white blazer and black pants, exuding his signature charm. Alongside the clip, he simply wrote, “In the spotlight, exactly where the story begins.”

The ‘Yodha’ actor also added the song "Bandook Meri Laila" from his movie, “A Gentleman” as background score for the video. The peppy number is sung by Ash King, Jigar Saraiya, and Raftaar.

Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra is very active on social media, as he frequently shares his glamorous photoshoots. He also gives a glimpse into his personal life. The ‘Shershaah’ actor also offers insights into his fitness routine by posting videos from his gym sessions.

Last month, Sidharth Malhotra posted a video from the gym, where he performed an advanced calisthenics exercise highlighting his core and upper body strength.

On the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in “Param Sundari” alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Sidharth will next be seen in the upcoming actioner in “Vvan: Force of the Forest.” Recently, he shared a glimpse of his journey to the sets on Instagram Stories by posting a short clip from his car that captured the clear blue sky through the sunroof. He simply captioned the post “#Vvan.”

The film, which also features Tamannaah Bhatia, is scheduled to release on 15 May 2026. Originally, the movie was set to hit theaters around Chhath in 2025. Announcing the updated release date on social media, Sidharth had written, “The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026. Get ready for the big-screen adventure.”

