Shruti Haasan doodles a new song on piano as she gets back to her musical side amid shooting schedules

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in ‘Coolie’, took to the keyboard as she sat for an impromptu musical session in order to hone her craft. During the session, she also wrote a new song.

On Thursday, the actress-singer took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself doodling on her piano. She also penned a note in the caption, saying how she hasn’t been able to practice music given the hectic schedule.

She wrote, “Haven’t written a new song in a minute. Honestly, haven’t been able to :) It’s never been about perfection when you have the perfect catharsis, just at That perfect moment, learning to let go, to be whatever I am and wherever I need to be”.

While Shruti Haasan’s music background is no secret, her acting in so many acclaimed films ranging from ‘Luck’, ‘Gabbar is Back’, ‘Krack’, ‘Oh My Friend’, ‘Srimanthudu’ and ‘Premam’ among others has largely overshadowed her musical side.

The actress has never made her love of rock music any secret, having grown up listening to bands such as Nirvana, Creed, Linkin Park, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Motley Crue among many more. Shruti also has her own alternative rock band The Extramentals; where she is the lead singer and has done various songs with them, including her big hit ‘Edge’, which currently is one of her better known songs.

The actress-singer, has also done playback singing in films such as ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ and ‘En Mana Vaanil’. She also has posted various reels of herself singing out to various songs from many rock bands, ranging from Nickleback to Rush, while even showing her singing abilities, and even done some Tamil rock songs with other bands.

--IANS

aa/