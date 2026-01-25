Shriya Saran talks about shooting in the pre-social media era

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress and South star Shriya Saran marks her 25th year in the entertainment industry this year.

The actress, talking to IANS, reflected on how the film world has evolved over the years, especially with the shift from the pre-social media era to the post social media times.

The actress, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke about the changes she has witnessed on film sets over the years.

Shriya said that earlier, everything was very different. “The lights were harsh and would hurt your eyes, the cameras were different, and I remember waiting on set until I heard the sound of the camera rolling,” she said.

She highlighted that in current times, the technology has boomed and become far more comfortable, with softer lights and advanced cameras, making the working environment easier for actors.

The Drishyam actress also spoke about how the structure of the industry has changed over the years.

“Earlier, you dealt with one manager. Now there are agencies, and you have to understand and deal with so many people, them especially being mostly ‘children’,” she said, adding that the younger generation brings a different kind of knowledge. “They know things that we may not, and you have to accept that change.”

Reflecting on the emotional highs and lows of a long career, Saran said, “There are days when you feel low and days when you feel on top of the world. You learn to navigate through it by surrounding yourself with people who support you.”

Crediting her successful run of 25 years in the world of glitz and glamour, Shriya credited her growth to her collaborators.

Shriya said that she is a product of the directors and co-stars she has worked with over the years, and added that without the support of her team, her journey would not have been possible.

For the uninitiated, Shriya made her acting debut in 2001 with the Telugu film Ishtam and went on to star in several successful films across languages, including Santosham, Tagore, Chatrapathi, Sivaji: The Boss, Awarapan, Drishyam franchise.

The actress is currently receiving positive reviews for her performance in the web series Space Gen, which is inspired by India’s Chandrayaan mission.

