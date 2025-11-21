Shreya Ghoshal surprises contestant on Indian Idol 16, makes everybody emotional

Mumbai Nov 21 (IANS) The singing reality show Indian Idol Season 16 is all set to showcase a heartwarming and emotional moment.

Superstar singer and judge of the show Shreya Ghoshal was seen going the extra mile to surprise contestant Abhishek Kumar by bringing his father to the sets of the show. The unexpected reunion instantly filled the set with emotion, leaving the judges, contestants and audience visibly moved.

As Shreya invited Abhishek’s father on stage, the entire atmosphere shifted into a powerful, heartfelt moment that highlighted the show’s ability to create memories beyond music. As Abhishek saw his father walk in, he was seen visibly overwhelmed with emotions. The young singer has often spoken about his father’s sacrifices and support, stating that he has always been grateful for it all.

The recollection of his words on the show made the moment even more meaningful for the audience and judges present. Adding to the warmth of the moment, judge Vishal Dadlani requested Abhishek’s father to sit in his chair, symbolically giving him the judge’s seat so he could witness his son’s special performance from the best view on the set.

This gesture received a huge round of applause from the audience, highlighting the show’s spirit of celebrating not just talent but also the people who stand behind that talent. As Abhishek performed, the emotions across the studio continued to rise.

Special guest Raveena Tandon, who was a part of the show owing to its Yaadon Ki Playlist special segment, was visibly moved by his heartfelt singing and the father-son moment unfolding before her eyes.

She was seen wiping her tears, praising Abhishek’s sincerity, depth, and connection to his music. Raveena, further adding fun to the episode, will be seen making parathas with singer and rapper Badshah, who is also a judge on the reality show.

–IANS

rd/