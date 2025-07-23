Shilpa Shetty talks about how Helen, Rekha, Madhuri have inspired her

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is seen as a judge on the dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 5”, has revealed the three iconic women, who have always inspired her throughout her career and life.

Shilpa acknowledged three women as her lifelong inspirations, and said: “There have always been three women in my life who have inspired me — Helen Ji, Rekha Ji, and Madhuri Dixit Ji.”

What made Helen Ji special for Shilpa was “that no matter what she wore or did, it never looked inappropriate.”

Talking about Rekha, she said: “Rekha Ji could speak volumes just with her eyes — her lip-sync and expressions were phenomenal.”

For Shilpa, every performance of Madhuri Dixit has a touch of class.

“I actually learned to dance by watching her videos. These three women have always been a great source of inspiration for me.”

Speaking about her mother Sunanda, Shilpa shared: “My mother did far more than anyone could. When I was 17, I was very naive and didn’t know much. During that time, my mother traveled with me and supported me for nearly 10 years.”

She added: “She made my life her priority. She was my mom-manager, my advisor, and my biggest critic. Whatever I am today is because of my mother.”

The judging trio of Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, and Marzi Pestonji have returned with ‘Super Dancer Chapter 5’, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

The actress had earlier revealed the novelty behind the new season of ‘Super Dancer’.

She had shared, “It’s rare for a reality show to highlight anything beyond the contestants’ journey on stage. This season, ‘Super Dancer’ will showcase the inspiring journeys of contestants’ mothers”.

She further mentioned, “Being a mother myself, I’ve come to appreciate that even while embracing the beautiful roles of a wife, daughter and a sister, motherhood takes precedence, and we always hold our children at the very centre of our hearts and lives.”

“We often applaud the kids, but their mothers deserve an equal share of that applause. On behalf of all the kids, I want to thank every mother out there kyunki maa hi hoti hain bacchon ki safalta ke peeche ka asli sitara”.

--IANS

dc/