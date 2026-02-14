Shilpa Shetty recreates the iconic 'Titanic' pose with hubby Raj Kundra

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty recreated the iconic pose from "Titanic" with husband Raj Kundra on Valentine's Day.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa uploaded a picture of herself standing with her husband on the edge of a boat with their arms stretched open, just like Jack and Rose did in the James Cameron directorial.

"Filmy since day one! And unapologetically so...Happy Valentine’s Day my darling Cookie @onlyrajkundra (Sic)," Shilpa penned the caption.

Reacting to this, Kundra commented, "Love you my cookie #Cheesy".

Kundra also shared a hilarious Valentine's Day wish for Shilpa on social media, comparing the two avatars of his better half - one on Instagram and the other at home.

He published a funny clip of himself checking out his wife's Instagram feed, where she looks absolutely dolled up and stunning.

Then, he noticed a totally de-glammed Shilpa in a hoodie, simply reading the newspaper at home, hinting at the totally opposite looks of the same person.

The businessman wrote in the caption, "Instagram: Full on glamour, heroine vibes..Ghar pe: Specs on, comfy mode. Meri jaan ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetogi? Happy Valentine’s my adorable cookie @theshilpashetty."

For the unaware, Shilpa and Raj got married in a lavish South Indian ceremony in November 2009.

The couple is blessed with two children - son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Apart from showering love on her near and dear ones, Shilpa also uses social media to raise awareness regarding various crucial topics.

Recently, the 'Dhadkan' actress talked about the need to raise digitally aware children instead of digitally addicted children.

She shared in one of her social media posts, "The internet is a powerful teacher, a playground for creativity. So with the pros come the cons, and we must be aware of them. You know it can also expose young minds to things that they're not ready for, and as parents, our role isn't to just simply ban technology; it's to balance the access and exposure to it."

