Shekhar Kapur recalls A.R. Rahman and Andrew Lloyd Webber creating magic on the same piano

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media to share a rare and cherished memory of A.R. Rahman and Andrew Lloyd Webber creating magical music together on the same piano — a moment that blended two worlds of musical genius.

Taking to Instagram, Shekhar Kapur shared a rare, unseen throwback photo featuring himself with Rahman and Webber during the world announcement of Bombay Dreams—the first-ever Bollywood musical to make it to London’s West End and later Broadway in New York. Reflecting on the journey, Kapur called his life “one huge adventure,” urging everyone to embrace uncertainty and spontaneity.

In a thought-provoking caption, he wrote, “Life has been one huge adventure. But how does adventure happen unless you actively open yourself to the adventure of life? And to open yourself to adventure, you have to fight the greatest human failing of all. The addiction to certainty. The addiction to control.”

Shekhar Kapur went on to reveal how “Bombay Dreams” was born from a casual lunchtime conversation with Andrew Lloyd Webber. That chance remark soon evolved into a groundbreaking musical collaboration. The photo he shared was taken at a party held at Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, where Rahman and Webber sat together at the same piano, creating music on the spot—an unforgettable moment in East-meets-West creative synergy.

“Bombay Dreams was born of one chance lunchtime remark by me to Andrew Lloyd Webber .. out of which this picture was taken at the world announcement of the project .. at a party in Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Hotel .. and where A R Rahman and Andrew Lloyd Webber played together on the same piano .. creating amazing music on the go ..One chance remark .. led to the first ‘Bollywood’ musical ever on the West End in London and in Broadway in New York ..One chance remark! #andrewlloydwebber #arrahmaan #BombayDreams #westend #London #musical,” added the director.

“Bombay Dreams” is a vibrant stage musical inspired by Bollywood, featuring music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Don Black. The script was penned by Meera Syal and Thomas Meehan, with Andrew Lloyd Webber backing the original production. It premiered in London in 2002, enjoying a successful two-year run before making its way to Broadway in 2004.

--IANS

ps/