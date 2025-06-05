Shanaya Kapoor: ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’ has been an emotional journey for me

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) The makers of “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan” unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, which debutante Shanaya Kapoor tags as an emotional journey for her.

Shanaya said in a statement: "This film has been an incredibly emotional journey for me. Being on set with such an amazing director, Santosh sir, and a talented cast like Vikrant made it all the more special — their support and energy brought so much heart to the process.

Production banner Zee Studios took to Instagram, where they unveiled the teaser of the film in which Shanaya plays a visually impaired girl.

The video was captioned: “Get ready to enter a world filled with love, rhythm, hopes and some Gustaakhiyan.”

Shanaya added: “With the teaser out today and the film releasing on July 11th, I’m filled with gratitude and excitement. I truly can’t wait for everyone to witness this story we’ve poured our souls into."

The debutante is paired opposite Vikrant Massey, whose signature depth and calm blends perfectly with Shanaya’s soft and understated charm. Together, they create a poetic on-screen pairing, hinting at a love story full of layers and emotion.

Directed by Santosh Singh, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” stands apart from the usual launch vehicles.

The movie is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It." While Shanaya will be seen in the role of a theater artist, Vikrant will play a blind musician in his next.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will release on July 11. The script for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” has been penned by acclaimed writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla's Mini Films, the movie marks the production's second collaboration with Vikrant, after the "Forensic" remake.

Apart from "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," Shanaya also has 'Tu Yaa Main' with Adarsh Gourav by Bejoy Nambiar. It has been produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind films like "Tumbbad" and "Haseen Dillruba." It is set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release.

It was announced on March 12 that Shanaya Kapoor has started shooting with Abhay Verma for Shujaat Saudagar’s new film in Goa.

