Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha pens ‘thank you’ note for mom Mira

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha has penned a heartfelt ‘thank you’ note for her mother Mira Rajput, appreciating her for “working every day and taking care of us daily.”

Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of the handwritten letter written by Misha, which read, “You are the best mom ever. Thank you for working every day and taking care of us daily. I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

Sharing the emotional moment, Mira captioned the post, “Daughters…My Misha, true to her name… Short of words, just that feeling.”

Shahid married Mira in 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. They have two children, a daughter named Misha, whom they welcomed in 2016 and a son named Zain, who was born in 2018.

Shahid is busy with his upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The gangster film titled “O’Romeo” also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

The film marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Rangoon’.

He was last seen in Deva, which premiered in theaters on January 31, 2025. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The action thriller film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews in his first Hindi film.

The plot revolves around a skilled but defiant police officer who is investigating a major case. The officer discovers layers of lies and betrayal during the investigation.

Shahid had recently shared a glimpse of himself grooving to the peppy track ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’ from his upcoming film O’Romeo” during his workout session at the gym.

Talking about ‘Aashiqon Ki Colony’, the song is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has lyrics by Gulzar. Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali have lent their vocals for the number.

--IANS

dc/