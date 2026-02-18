Shaan on how collaborating with Babul Supriyo for 'Aankhiyaan' came naturally to him

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Two prominent names from the music industry, Shaan and Babul Supriyo, came together for a new song "Aankhiyaan".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Shaan revealed how they ended up collaborating on the song and how the association felt absolutely natural to him.

Shaan shared that he keeps in touch with Babul, and once, Babul asked him, "Let me know if you have a song that I can sing".

He confessed that he has always been in awe of Babul's open and manly voice and hence, believed that he should sing more often.

Shaan added that he had 2-3 songs in mind, which he ended up sharing with Babul. Some time later, they met and recorded the song.

"It was closing towards Valentine's Day, so we thought about how we would be able to release a sad song during this time", Shaan shared.

However, Babul had a different idea that during Valentine's, the number of people with a broken heart is much more than those who celebrate the day with their special someone.

"Why should couples have all the fun?", is what his mantra was behind releasing "Aankhiyaan" near Valentine's Day.

Explaining the mindset during the same conversation, Babul added, "We have written this song for the people with a broken heart, and when you listen to the tune, it emaluates melancholy. So, the sadness, you don't have to create it."

Meanwhile, as the track was shared on social media by the makers, Shaan had opened up about working with Babul in the comment section, saying, "It has been my pleasure absolutely to collaborate with my dearest brother and a powerhouse of talent @iambabulsupriyo !!! His sense of commitment to anything that he takes on, is a lesson I have learnt while working on this song with him. I hope and pray You will all enjoy and connect #Ankhiyaan !!!"

