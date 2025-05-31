Selena Gomez lauds Taylor Swift after she buys back her catalogue

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez has come out in support of pop sensation Taylor Swift after the latter bought back her music following Scooter Braun drama.

On Friday, May 30, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress, 32, cheered on her fellow singer, 35, after it was revealed that Swift finally owns her masters, reports 'People' magazine.

“Yes you did that Tay”, Selena Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story using all caps, adding, “So proud!”

As per 'People', earlier in the day, Swift confirmed reports that she was once again in control of her music catalog after a public ownership feud involving record executive Scooter Braun.

“You belong with me”, she cleverly captioned an Instagram carousel, a nod to her 2008 hit of the same name from her album 'Fearless'.

Almost six years ago, her catalog was sold to Braun, who then sold it to private equity firm Shamrock Capital. Swift’s upload showed three photos of her sitting on the floor of a portrait studio, wearing a periwinkle top, denim jeans and her signature red lip as she smiled, surrounded by her first six albums.

During the years long battle for ownership, the 'Love Story' singer famously re-recorded albums, adding "Taylor’s Version” to the titles.

Selena has supported Swift since their friendship began more than a decade ago. The two singers were introduced by the Jonas Brothers in August 2008 and have been besties ever since.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical", Gomez told KISS FM UK in 2017.

"It was amazing, because (Taylor) was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked", the 'Good For You' singer said, before jokingly adding, "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships".

All parties involved have moved on. Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since October 2023. In December 2024, Benny Blanco and Gomez became engaged.

--IANS

aa/