Seerat Kapoor, Palak Jaiswal and Delbar Arya honour their mothers’ silent sacrifices

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Television actresses Seerat Kapoor, Palak Jaiswal, and Delbar Arya opened up about the profound influence their mothers have had on shaping their personalities and careers.

While Seerat credited her mother for being her emotional anchor and strongest cheerleader, Palak shared how her mom’s guidance and support helped her stay grounded in the face of fame. Delbar Arya, too, expressed deep gratitude for the values and resilience her mother instilled in her, calling her the reason behind her confidence and strength.

In an emotional note, Palak shared, “If I’ve ever looked strong or fearless, it’s only because my mom’s had my back like a rock — quietly strong, always there, no drama. While I was out chasing auditions, figuring out who I am, she just said, ‘Tujhe jo karna hai kar, baaki main dekh lungi.’ And that’s exactly what she did. She’s the one who’s fought the real fights — with society, patriarchy, and people who thought they could say anything about me. I’ve never had to explain my choices because she fiercely does that for me. She cheers loudly, protects without being asked, and loves without condition. If I look invincible sometimes — it’s because I was raised by her.”

The ‘Black, White & Gray’ actress also recalled how one of the most intimate scenes in the show made her question whether she should take it on. It was her mother’s matter-of-fact clarity that helped her come to terms with the decision.

“There was this intimate scene and I kept thinking—should I? should I not? She looked at me and said, ‘Does it make sense for the character? Then why not?’ That trust, that clarity gave me so much peace — I moved ahead without second-guessing,” added Palak.

On the other hand, Delbar Arya shared her deep appreciation for her mother, calling her the guiding force behind her growth. In a heartfelt note, she said, "Motherhood is a feeling, not just a role. To me, mothers are the most beautiful and pure souls. My mother has been instrumental in shaping the person I am today—my greatest supporter, my pillar of strength, and my lifelong guide.”

“Nurturing isn’t defined by blood alone; it’s about the love, energy, and compassion women bring into the lives of others. I celebrate all those women who care, guide, and love unconditionally,” she added.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Delbar also reflected on the pivotal role her mother has played in shaping her life. The actress shared how her mother’s love has provided the foundation for her growth and continues to inspire her every step of the way.

Paying tribute to her mother, Seerat Kapoor fondly remembers how, from the very beginning of her journey, her mother instilled in her the confidence to aim high and the determination to put in relentless effort to achieve her goals.

The 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actress shared, “Working in the film industry comes with its own set of challenges just like any other field, however my mother has always stood by me. She’s been my biggest critic, cheerleader, my mentor, best friend and my strongest support system. She’s taught me to be fearless, focused, disciplined and not settle with my standards. Going beyond professions, she’s brought me up to truly face life gracefully, without with being tainted. Thanks to my upbringing and conditioning, no matter what the circumstances, I have learnt to not be a quitter.”

"She’s taught me resilience, grace and how to stay grounded no matter how high I soar. Her love lifts me through every challenge and inspires me to chase new dreams. Ultimately, it’s the love of our mothers that keeps us steady and remind us we’re never alone. A mother’s love is truly the quiet force behind every success and the fuel that helps us move forward,” Seerat added.

--IANS

ps/