Seerat Kapoor on working in Tollywood & Bollywood: 'Each industry has sharpened me as an artist'

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor has managed to prove her mettle in both Tollywood and Bollywood with her powerful performances. When asked about her experience working in both industries, the diva shared that the uniqueness of both these industries has helped sharpen her as an artist.

Looking back at her journey in both Tollywood and Bollywood, Seerat said, “Each industry has sharpened a different part of me as an artist. The South film industry has given me opportunities to play characters charged with emotional depth, in turn, encouraged me to experiment with my screen presence and chose characters that have helped me understand myself better as an actor. Bollywood has showcased me in a more glamorous, subtle but layered light. This contrast has taught me when to be feisty and when to let silence speak. It’s inspiring to be part of the movies at a time when regional cinema is only growing in global recognition. Audiences today appreciate good storytelling, no matter the language. At the end of the day, cinema is emotion and whether it’s told through a Telugu lens or a Hindi film, the goal is always to entertain, move with purpose, and impact people. That’s what drives me. As an actor, I am blessed to receive opportunities in multiple languages and create a versatile range of characters which define my language as an actor."

Work-wise, Seerat will next be seen in the psychological suspense thriller, "Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam".

Speaking about the film, Seerat shared, "Bringing this character to life has been an unforgettable journey—raw, real, and unapologetically true to itself. Every moment on set felt like destiny unfolding, wrapped in the magic of storytelling. Can’t wait for you all to witness this psychological thriller!"

Along with her, the project stars JD Chakravarthy, Naresh Agastya, Sheena Chohan, Rajesh Sharma, and Hiten Tejwani in key roles.

--IANS

pm/