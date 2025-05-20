Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut gets 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson had her moment at the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress' feature directorial debut “Eleanor the Great" competing in the Un Certain Regard competition.

The film stars June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Erin Kellyman, and it earned Johansson and her cast a five-minute standing ovation, reports 'Variety'.

Johansson was escorted by her all-powerful agent and CEO of CAA, Bryan Lourd.

As per 'Variety', her husband, “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost, arrived solo and mingled with Sony Pictures Classics executives Tom Bernard and Michael Barker. Reigning best actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody and his partner Georgina Chapman also attended, chatting up Jost.

Introducing the film, Johansson said premiering it at Cannes is “really a dream come true”.

“When you make a film that’s an independent film like this, no one’s doing it for the money, surprise, surprise”, she continued. “Really, everyone that came together for this film came together because they loved the story, the script so much. It’s a film about many things, it’s about friendship, it’s about grief, it’s about forgiveness. And I think those are all themes that we can use a lot more of these days”.

“Eleanor the Great” sees Squibb play the witty and proudly troublesome 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein, who after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own.

After the screening ended to rapturous applause, Johansson gave Squibb a tender hug that seemed to go on for several minutes. She later described her lead star as “truly inspiring”. She also called Kellyman an “absolute revelation” and said she was “so excited for the world to meet her”.

“It’s a film that I feel is historic and also very timely now, and so I hope that you all carry it with you the way that I carry Eleanor with me”, Johansson said as the clapping came to a close.

Johansson is on double duty this year in Cannes, as she’s also among the bumper star cast of Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme”. She’s also something of a Cannes veteran, having previously attended for Anderson’s last film “Asteroid City” in 2023. Prior to that, she was in Cannes for two Woody Allen films, “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” in 2008 and for “Match Point” in 2005.

Johansson produced “Eleanor the Great” with Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn for These Pictures, Kara Durrett and Jessamine Burgum for Pinky Promise, and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Screen Media.

Wayfarer Studios co-financed the film with Content Engineers, Pinky Promise and MacPac. Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath and Andrew Calof are executive producing for Wayfarer Studios. Ezra Gabay and Raj Kishor Khaware are executive producing on behalf of Content Engineers.

--IANS

