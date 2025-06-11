Scarlett Johansson says dating men outside of Hollywood caused 'jealousy' in some people

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is opening up on relationship strains that were caused by dating someone outside the entertainment industry.

Johansson recently spoke with David Harbour, and the two actors discussed their proclivities toward dating actors and artists rather than "normal people," as Harbour, 50, put it, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The two actors spoke for an Interview magazine conversation, as the actress said, "I’ve had serious relationships with people that were not in the industry, and I found one of the challenges was that the person had no idea of what I needed to do my job”.

“Obviously, if I was dating an oncologist, I wouldn’t know what they needed to do for their job. But it’s not so abstract”, she added.

As per ‘People’, Johansson shares son Cosmo, 3, with husband Colin Jost and daughter Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. She also noted that romantic relationships between actors and those who do not work in entertainment sometimes see tensions rise due to the nature of actors' jobs.

"I also think it’s easy to create a lot of jealousy when a person is not involved in the industry, because actors by nature are very free-spirited and they create very intimate relationships with people at work”, she said. "They can be loyal to a partner and also very engaged in all these other kinds of relationships, and I think it can be a blurry line for some people”.

"Also, to have a relationship with the public can be a complicated thing for people outside of the industry to understand”, Johansson added.

Prior to marrying Saturday Night Live star Jost in 2020, Johansson was married to French journalist and art dealer Dauriac, 43, from 2014 to 2017. She was also married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

--IANS

aa/