Sara Ali Khan reveals the one place in the world that feels completely familiar and made her who she is

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, took to social media to share a heartfelt revelation about the one place in the world that feels completely familiar to her.

She opened up about how this special place has shaped her identity and played a significant role in making her the person she is today. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a couple of her photos and videos from her recent trip to Kedarnath. For the caption, the ‘Simmba’ actress wrote, “Jai Shree Kedar The only place in the world that feels totally familiar and still leaves me awestruck and in wonder every single time Only gratitude Thank you for giving me everything that i have and making me everything that i am.”

The photo carousel captures Sara amidst breathtaking mountain landscapes, soaking in sunsets, and posing with local residents. She’s also seen enjoying regional delicacies. One video shows Sara engaging warmly with the locals, adding a personal touch to her travel moments.

This isn’t Sara Ali Khan’s first visit to Kedarnath. Last year, in October, she had travelled to the holy shrine and shared her personal connection to the sacred site and her devotion to Lord Shiva. Sharing string of her photos, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter wrote, “Jai Shree Kedar The flowing of Mandakini. The aarti sounds A milky ocean Beyond the clouds Until next time #jaibholenath.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the upcoming romantic comedy “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.” The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Notably, the 2019 film was itself a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name.

Sara was most recently seen on the big screen in Anurag Basu’s “Metro… In Dino.”

--IANS

ps/