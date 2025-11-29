Sanjay Dutt wanted ‘Sadak 2’ to happen because he missed atmosphere on set, says Pooja Bhatt

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt has revealed an emotional exchange she once had with actor Sanjay Dutt, revealing that the star had expressed a strong desire to recreate the spirit of their 1991 film “Sadak”, which led to its sequel.

Sadak was a romantic action thriller film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film is one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 1991.

Pooja was speaking to actor Avtar Gill on her podcast titled The Pooja Bhatt show, where she spoke about how “Sadak 2” happened.

“I remember when I met Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) in Delhi he initiated the conversation with me about making Sadak 2. So I told him that is not my brand and spoke to Mukesh Bhatt about it. So, he said no I can’t talk you will have to speak to him. Then I initiated that and Bhatt Saab said ‘why does he want to make it?’”

Revealing the real reason as to why Sanjay Dutt wanted “Sadak 2” to happen, Pooja said: “What he told me was that the environment that was there on the sets I miss.”

Avtar chimed in and shared: “He said the same thing to me.”

Pooja added: “There were shots but the talks between the shots were what we would share that would seep into the work.”

Avtar also shared that he had also shared an old picture with Sanjay Dutt. He said that the star was really excited to see the photograph and spoke about old days.

Sadak 2 was a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, it stars Sanjay Dutt (reprising his role from the original), Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, while Pooja Bhatt makes a special appearance.

The film marked Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. The film's story takes place twenty-nine years after the events of its predecessor.