Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary with throwback pictures

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Housefull 5’, is remembering his mother, legendary actress Nargis on her birth anniversary.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 throwback pictures of his mother. The first picture is a monochromatic portrait image of Nargis, the second picture features the actor’s father, the late actor and politician, Sunil Dutt, himself, and Nargis.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday maa, I miss you everyday and love you more”.

Nargis is widely regarded as one of the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She often portrayed sophisticated and independent women in a range of genres, from screwball comedy to literary drama. She was among the highest paid actresses of the 1950s and 1960s.

She married Sunil Dutt, with whom she worked in ‘Mother India’, in 1958, the same year the film was nominated in the Oscars. Reportedly, Sunil Dutt had saved her life from a fire on the sets of ‘Mother India’, a reference which was used in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Together the couple had three children, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is gearing up for ‘Housefull 5’. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek A. Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Housefull 5’ is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.

--IANS

aa/