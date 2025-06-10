Sana Sultan on ‘Aashiq Arabpati’: 'Touches different shades of a woman’s personality'

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Influencer-turned-actress Sana Sultan has been roped in for ALTT's new vertical series "Kuttings".

Sharing her views on the series, Sana said, “Kuttings is a vertical drama series that you can watch under ALTT’s Kutting section. It’s a beautiful format packed with everything—thrill, suspense, emotions, love, hate—all packed into short episodes."

Revealing what she loves about the format, the diva added, "What I really love is how much you get to experience in such a short span of time. It’s a very exciting concept and I genuinely believe people will love it and find it relatable.”

Sana will be seen in one of the episodes of the Kuttings universe, titled "Aashiq Arabpati." Talking about the same, she disclosed, “In my story, you’ll see everything. It’s about a girl who has both a soft and a tough side. I can't speak for the other stories, but mine is very relatable and touches on different shades of a woman’s personality."

Sana revealed that when she was approached with the idea, she immediately fell in love with it. "Being a content creator myself, I understand the craze for reels and short-form videos. So when a credible name like ALTT enters this space, I knew it would be high quality and well-made and that’s exactly what happened on set," the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant added.

Showing her faith in “Kuttings", Sana said, “People will definitely watch it because the quality and storytelling are unmatched. It’s not just a regular reel shot at home it’s a properly produced show that will feel like watching a film, just in a shorter, vertical format. That makes all the difference.”

On a personal front, Sana left everyone shocked when she tied the knot with Mohammad Wazid in a nikaah ceremony in the holy city of Madina.

