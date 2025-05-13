Samay Raina announces comeback tour following the 'India’s Got Latent' controversy

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Comedian Samay Raina is all set to make a grand comeback following the "India's Got Latent" controversy. Returning to Instagram, the YouTuber announced his comeback tour.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Samay dropped a video to announce his tour across Europe, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

The black-and-white clip started by announcing his new tour, followed by glimpses of his successful shows in the US and Canada. His latest tour will commence in Koln on June 5 and conclude in Sydney on July 20.

During his tour, the stand-up comic will be visiting the cities- Frankfurt, Berlin, Barcelona, Hamburg, Dublin, Zurich, Munich, Antwerp, Paris, Amsterdam, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Auckland, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth.

Samay posted another story on his IG, hinting that his latest set might include references to the "India’s Got Latent" controversy. His note read, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour”.

As soon as the post was up, netizens used the comment section to show their excitement.

One of the Insta users wrote, "Waited everyday for THISS".

A cybercitizen shared, "This comeback was personal..So happy for youuu."

The third comment said, "THE GOAT IS BACKKK".

One of he comments read, "Seriously... insane comeback man".

Giving a shoutout, Samay's team member, Shubham Chawla wrote on social media, “We pulled off one of the biggest tour in the US and Canada by an Indian comedian. The grit to be able to get on stage every day when your whole world is upside down. Major shoutout to my brother for creating a laughter riot during the whole tour.... We are so back”.

Refreshing your memory, "India's Got Latent" faced major backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an insensitive remark regarding a contestant's parents. The video went viral, with netizens condemning Allahbadia's comments.

An FIR was also filed against Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Allahbadia, Samay, and others associated with the show.

--IANS

pm/