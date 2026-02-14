Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan follows his footsteps, says 'Valentine’s day se mera kya lena dena'

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) It seems like Bollywood hunk Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan is following in the footsteps of his uncle.

While everyone is wishing their loved ones Happy Valentine's Day, Arhaan has chosen to stay stylishly single, claiming that he has nothing to do with this particular day.

"Valentine’s day se mera kya lena dena", read the caption of his latest social media post.

Arhaan's mother, Malaika Arora, and father Arbaaz Khan's second wife, Sshura Khan, reacted to the post with laughing face emojis.

His massi and Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora, commented, "But I love you".

Arhaan further posted a couple of photos of himself, hinting at how he plans to spend his Valentine's Day playing video games and table tennis.

Arhaan's post also included a meme featuring Salman, where his perfect Valentine's week was described as -

"7 Feb -Chest day

8 Feb - Back day

9 Feb - Bicep day

10 Feb - Tricep Day

11 Feb - Shoulder Day

12 Feb - Leg Day

13 Feb - Abs Day

14 Feb - Rest Day."

Refreshing your memory, when Salman was once asked about his special plans for Valentine's Day by a media person, he replied with a funny statement saying, “Valentine’s Day se mera kya lena dena bhai? Kya mera hi lena dena hai Valentine’s Day se?”. This left everyone present in a split.

“Wish you a very happy Valentine’s Day. Be safe," the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor had added.

Now, it seems like Arhaan has decided to take a page from his uncle's notebook.

Work-wise, Salman is presently working on his much-discussed war drama "Battle of Galwan".

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is based on the 2020 confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region.

Along with Salman, Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Ankur Bhatia are also a part of the core cast of the drama.

--IANS

pm/