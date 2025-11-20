Saira Banu shares how Kamini Kaushal sought Dilip Kumar’s advice long after their relationship ended

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu took to her social media account to share an unknown story of her and the late veteran Kamini Kaushal, who passed away recently.

Sharing a carousel post featuring a still of herself with Kamini Kaushal from their movie, to Kaushal's pictures with Dilip Kumar, the post comprised them all.

Sharing a story, Saira wrote, “While the whole internet grieved over Uma Ji’s passing, I found myself wondering, what can one possibly say about a woman so rare and so ahead of her time? In an era when so few women entered cinema with the grace of a truly cultured upbringing, Kamini Kaushal, our beloved Uma ji, stood apart.

She brought with her not just beauty but a literary mind and a refinement that was unmistakably her own. She belonged to that gentle world of books, poetry, and thoughtfulness, and she carried it into her work in a way that elevated her presence. Sharing an anecdote of Kamini and late superstar Dilip Kumar, Banu mentioned, “I still remember how Dilip Sahib always spoke of her with deep respect. He admired that she came from a literary family and that her conversations were enriched with ideas far beyond the world of films. For him, Umaji was someone who brought a certain rare substance to the studios, a woman who could speak of cinema and yet transcend it with ease.”

She added, “My own journey with her began in the most unexpected way during my water ballet training for April Fool. I had to jump from a great height, and when I completed the activity and came down, there she was. She immediately said to me, “You know, Saira, I couldn’t have done what you just did… How did you do it?” From that very first meeting, I held her in genuine respect, and I remained courteous to her always, not out of obligation, but out of admiration.” Saira further mentioned how Kamini would call Dilip Kumar to seek advice.

“I still remember the affectionate phone calls she would make, asking Sahib to meet people who wished to see him. I would ensure that I took really good care of those guests who visited our home from different corners of the country and the world. She used to call Sahib to seek his advice on various matters or simply to talk, and I always handed the phone over to him.”

For the uninitiated, Kamini Kaushal, whose original name was Uma Kaushal, had once reflected on her past relationship with legendary actor Dilip Kumar in her memoir. She had offered a candid glimpse into the personal experiences that shaped her life. The actress had also opened up about parting ways with the legendary actor. In her biography, Kamini spoke about how both she and Dilip Kumar were heartbroken when they parted ways. She revealed that they had shared a deep bond and were very happy together, but circumstances led them to separate. She had explained that she could never abruptly end things, especially with her family involved, and appreciated her husband’s understanding of the situation.

“We were both shattered. We were very happy with each other. We shared a great rapport. But that’s life. I couldn’t dump people and say, ‘Enough now, I’m going!’ I had taken on the girls. I wouldn’t be able to show my face to my sister. My husband, a fine human being, understood why it happened. Everyone falls in love.” Interestingly, in his biography, Dilip Kumar also acknowledged his attraction to Kamini Kaushal while they worked together in films. He described her as his first love.

Years later, Dilip reflected on his first heartbreak in Bunny Reuben’s biography “Dilip Kumar – Star Legend of Indian Cinema”. He recalled that moment by saying, “She (Kamini) was the only one with whom I achieved total identification. I think everybody falls in love only once. ‘Again’ – if there is an ‘again’ – is merely an imitation of the brilliant flame, the blinding light, the days of trance, the nights of impatience and waiting, and days of such happiness that one cannot believe they will last.”

It had been reported that Kamini Kaushal was the first love of Dilip Kumar. The legendary actors shared the screen in three films: “Shaheed”, “Shabnam”, and “Nadiya Ke Paar”. While Dilip Kumar never openly spoke about his feelings, renowned novelist Ismat Chughtai had revealed that he was deeply in love with Kamini.

For the uninitiated, Kamini Kaushal passed away on November 14 at the age of 98.

