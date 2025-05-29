Saif Ali Khan has always ‘felt a great connection with Arab audiences’

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was earlier seen in the streaming movie ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’, recently attended the Arab Media Summit, 2025 where he shared his views on the possibility of a collaboration with the Arabic media.

The actor spoke at the event, and said that he has always felt a great connection with Arab audiences. The actor is of the opinion that India and Arab nations share a culture, a cinematic culture, and a bond with storytelling.

He said, “It's very special for me to be at the Arab Media Summit to look at the idea, to speak about the possibility of collaboration, and I really look forward to that because the love that Arab audiences give not just to me, but our film industry, is something that's so important to us and is so phenomenal, and I look forward to some kind of serious collaboration in the future”.

He also talked about the dynamics of the Indian film industry, and simultaneously, also expressed his connection with Arab audiences.

The potential of a collaboration between the Indian media and Arab media seems interesting and exciting because of the cultural blend it could create, and also the creative fusion it can bring.

Meanwhile, Saif was recently seen in the heist thriller, in which he shared the screen with Nikita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor. The actor also has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. All of them being big ticket entertainers. Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the much-anticipated action thriller ‘Race 4’, a biopic in collaboration with director Rahul Dholakia, an untitled project with Priyadarshan, and another untitled project with Hansal Mehta.

--IANS

aa/