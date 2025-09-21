Saba Pataudi says 'keep shining' as she wishes 'Beboooo jaan' on her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister and Kareena Kapoor's sister in law, Saba Pataudi, wished Bebo on her birthday with a lovely social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a group of unseen photographs with the birthday star. Aside from Kareena and Saba, these stills also featured Saif, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with little Taimur and Jeh.

The post further included a heartfelt note for Kareena that read: "Beboooo jaan (red heart emoji) To ALL the moments we've shared....Our traditional selfies together, To the photos I’ve taken..U with Bhai or Ma..kids etc. To the family occasions, you complete....! Eid, Diwali, Birthdays n more.....!(sic)."

"Keep Shining...You don't need a saree with glitz, its All about You! So proud! You totally Rock! (Last pic from your media coverage obviously (wink emoji)) Here's wishing You , a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY(Cake, birthday party and love kiss emoji) !! See u Soon. Lots of love (Red heart emoji)," she added, showing her admiration for her sister-in-law.

Additionally, Kareena also received an adorable birthday wish from her sister Karisma.

Lolo shared a throwback still of the sister duo on her IG and penned, "Best sister, Best friends and Beyond (infinity and red heart emoji) Happy birthday to my most precious sister (love hug emoji) Love you mostest (Three red heart emoji)".

After being in a relationship for some time, Kareena tied the knot with Saif on October 16, 2012. The couple is blessed with two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

Work-wise, Kareena has been roped in for Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra." She will be seen sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in the much-discussed drama.

Spilling her excitement, Kareena said, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true."

--IANS

pm/