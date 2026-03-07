Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' to hit screens on March 26 this year

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) The makers of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's eagerly awaited sci-fi entertainer 'Project Hail Mary' have now announced that the film will hit screens in India on March 26 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sony Pictures, which is presenting the film in the country, took to its Instagram handle to make the announcement. It wrote, "An update from Earth… before we head to space! We want this journey to be truly out of this world. #ProjectHailMary will be in IMAX and cinemas on March 26, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir (author of 'The Martian'), the film follows Ryland Grace (played by Ryan Gosling), a lone astronaut who wakes up aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of who he is or the mission that brought him there. The much-awaited film will now release in cinemas across India on March 26, 2026.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaking duo of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, sources close to the unit say 'Project Hail Mary' will seek to present a film that will be a thrilling blend of science, spectacle, and heartfelt storytelling.

It may be recalled that Gosling, while talking about the film, had recently remarked, "It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag.” The actor also had gone on to add, “This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film.”

Featuring a stellar supporting cast including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub, the film brings together scale, emotion, and gripping adventure in a cinematic experience designed for the big screen.

From Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing, the Ryan Gosling-starrer will be releasing in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across IMAX and other premium large formats.

--IANS

mkr/