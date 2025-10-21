Rohan Sippy deconstructs professional dynamics between him and Konkona Sen Sharma

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Director Rohan Sippy, who has directed the recently released streaming show ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’, has shared the working dynamics between him and the acclaimed actress Konkona Sen Sharma in the show.

Rohan spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Santacruz West area of Mumbai, during the promotional campaign of the show.

Breaking down how they operate on similar creative wavelengths, the director told IANS, “I think good things come out of the discussions. There's a question and sometimes she raises a facet that I may not have thought of and it improves things, so it's a very open book and I think that's the way to get the best work is, I really want everyone to contribute, they're not coming to just read the lines off a piece of paper, we have to make it work and connect to you emotionally”.

“So that everyone understands that coming in and it's wonderful, that's the best way to work is where actors, crew, all are understanding what we're trying to do and how they can help”, he added.

Earlier, Konkona Sen Sharma had said that she doesn’t generally decide the pitch and the tone of the character unless the director asks for her inputs.

The actress said that it’s not her place as an actor to decide the tone and the pitch of the character. She just follows what her directors tell her as it’s their vision at the end of the day, and she doesn’t like to interfere in that process.

The actress told IANS, “As an actor, I don't really get into what the pitch or the tone should be, largely. I don't feel comfortable with that, and that's not my place as an actor, by and large. For this show, I was very excited for two reasons, one is that this is based on a hugely successful show called ‘Forbrydelsen’, which is a Danish show and I've seen a remake of that and it's just amazing. It features the iconic detective Sara Lund, who has her own legion of fans. I knew that Rohan Sippy was directing and I've worked with him before and we get along, I'm very comfortable with him and so I was very happy and excited to do that”.

'Search: The Naina Murder Case' is available on JioHotstar.

