Rocky Jaiswal wishes 'Happy Friendship Day' to his queen Hina Khan who rules his whole life

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Rocky Jaiswal wished 'Happy friendship day' to his queen, Hina Khan, who rules his whole life.

Rocky revealed that Hina is his closest friend and companion.

Thanking his stars for bringing Hina into his life, he wrote on his Instagram, "The Queen I Befriended and let her Rule my whole Life. She’s the closest friend and companion I have and I can’t thank my Stars Enough. Happy Friendship Day my Love...@realhinakhan"

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also wishes her best friend in the comment section, saying, "Happy friendship day ma best fraaaaand".

Rocky's latest post also included some goofy couple photos, most likely from their recent trip to South Korea. While Rocky was dressed in casual attire, Hina looked like a Korean doll, wearing a while and pink frill dress, with short hair.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Hina opened up about her relationship with husband Rocky.

Revealing how the lovebirds handle fights and disagreements, she shared that understanding and communication play a key role in keeping their bond strong.

“Honestly, we hardly fight. Maybe once a year. (laughs) When it does happen, I give him the silent treatment," Hina revealed.

Rocky pitched in, saying, “And I prefer to talk and sort things quickly.”

After being in a relationship for years, Hina and Rocky finally tied the knot on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of some close family and friends.

Sharing how her life has changed after marriage, she said, “Honestly, nothing has changed between us. Everything is the same. The only difference is that now we introduce each other as husband and wife. Earlier, it was “meet my partner” or “meet Rocky.” Now it’s “meet my husband” and “meet my wife.”

Hina and Rocky are currently participants in the celebrity couple reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga”, hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui.

--IANS

pm/