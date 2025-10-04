Robert Pattinson: I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Robert Pattinson, who welcomed a daughter with his fiancee Suki Waterhouse in March 2024, says he is "surprised" that he has developed a lot more patience and that he genuinely enjoys hanging out with his babies.

Pattinson told ICON magazine: "I have so much more patience. It's funny, it's not even patience; I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies. That surprised me."

The Twilight star also talked about how amusing it is to have "real conversations about things like schools or daycares.”

He said: "It's so strange. It's like, there's this gravitational pull... Like, I have to wear Patagonia puffer jackets and cargo shorts now. I just have to."

Pattinson revealed earlier this year that he has a new "energy" since becoming a dad, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Jennifer Lawrence to promote their film Die, My Love at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor said: "I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy.

"Ever since she was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day."

Pattinson shared parenthood has made him keen to take on another family-friendly role in the future.

Asked if he is open to doing a kids-focused film in the future, he said: "I'd love to. I’m always kinda open to anything. Whatever takes my interest is always so shocking to me. I’m like, 'We'll just see what’s coming.'"

The actor explained earlier this year that he had become fixated with his daughter's smell and is able to tell her apart by scent alone.

"I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies?', but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like, 'My baby smells incredible.' There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies,” he told Vogue.

--IANS