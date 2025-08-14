Riteish remembers late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on 13th death anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) On Vilasrao Deshmukh’s 13th death anniversary on Thursday, Riteish Deshmukh remembered his father, while the actor’s sons paid tribute to their “ajoba”.

Riteish took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images. In the first two pictures, the actor’s sons Riaan and Rahyl could be seen praying to their late grandfather’s photographs. The actor also shared a monochrome picture of his father.

“We love you Ajoba!! #vilasraodeshmukh smritidin,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Vilasrao Deshmukh as the 14th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, first term from 18 October 1999 to 16 January 2003 and second term, from 1 November 2004 to 5 December 2008. He also served in the Union cabinet as the Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences.

Critically ill with kidney and liver failures, he passed away aged 67 on 14 August 2012 due to multiple organ failure in Chennai.

Talking about Riteish, his latest release is “Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Bajwa.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The actor, who is married to actress Genelia Deshmukh, has recently wrapped up the UK schedule of “Masti 4”, which is directed by filmmaker Milap Zaveri.

“Masti” was first released in 2004. The sex comedy film directed by Indra Kumar, starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia. The film spawned two sequels, Grand Masti, which released in 2013 and Great Grand Masti, which hit the screens in 2016.

--IANS

dc/