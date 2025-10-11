Rishab Shetty says ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ didn’t witness any problem in production, says it was a narrative set by some

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor-director Rishab Shetty, who is enjoying the success of his recent release ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, has said that the production of the film didn’t have any problems.

The actor spoke with IANS, celebrating the film’s success, at a 5-star property in the Bandra West area of Mumbai and said that the news of delays in production were narratives set by certain people against the film.

He told IANS, “We didn't have a problem, it was a narrative set at that time, because we weren't meeting the media, the people. We were inside the forest, there was no network”.

The shooting of the film stretched over about 200 days, with many sequences in remote, hard-to-access forest locations. There was a tragic death of a junior artiste, M.F. Kapil, who drowned in the Souparnika River near Kollur during a break. This incident led to an FIR and raised concerns about on-set safety. There were also accidents involving a bus carrying junior artists near Jadkal, Karnataka. Six people were injured; this disrupted schedules.

He further mentioned, “Normally when a film comes, the second part comes, there is a constant feed, posters, interviews, teasers, nothing like that, we didn't do anything, initially we released only the trailer, a teaser, we went straight to work, at the end, as soon as the shooting was over, we released a making video, a wrap up video. At that time, some people have a narrative set, it goes on social media”.

The actor outrightly denied the film having suffered any major issues in production.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has received a broadly positive response, praised for its visuals, scale, and cultural depth. The film has collected INR 386.9 crore net in India.

--IANS

aa/