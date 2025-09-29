Rise and Fall': Wildcard entry Manisha Rani tells Dhanashree, 'gaali mat dena'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) The 'Rise and Fall' house was left shaken after Manisha Rani entered the house as the wild card contestant.

Greeting fellow contestant Dhanashree Verma, Manisha said in her signature style “Behen, mujhe gaali mat dena, (Sister, don't curse at me)”.

To this, Dhanashree replied, “Mera birthday hai kal. (It's my birthday tomorrow).”

Manisha revealed Dhanashree's playful birthday surprise: Pawan Singh had set up a saree shop for the birthday girl with branded sarees, along with a black bindi.

Revealing the name of the shop, Manisha announced, “Dhanpawan Saree Centre,” sparking laughter across the Penthouse.

Manisha came with the power to earn 6 lakh and shook up the dynamics of the "Raise and Fall" house right away. Securing her safety from a basement fall, she nominated Bali for elimination, and chose Aarush Bhola to rise while Dhanashree was left to face the Fall.

Manisha was given the option to enter either the Tower or the Basement, with the 6 lakh going to the zone she didn’t pick. After experiencing both sides, she decided to enter the Penthouse.

After entering the Penthouse, Manisha also shared her unique take on English, calling it “foreign English,”. She also joked that a guy speaking English the right way might win her heart.

In the middle of all this, Manisha even got teary-eyed, feeling guilty about Dhanashree’s fall.

At the moment, the house of "Rise and Fall" has been divided into Workers and Rulers. While contestants Bali, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, and Akriti Negi hustle as Workers in the Basement, Aarush Bhola, Manisha Rani, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, and Nayandeep Rakshit enjoy the Penthouse as Rulers.

New episodes of the reality show, "Rise and Fall," stream on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM every day and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

