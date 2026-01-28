Richa Chadha to produce non-fiction travel, culture series: Comes from a place of curiosity, empathy

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor-producer Richa Chadha is taking on a new venture, a non-fiction series that delves into travel, culture, and the stories that define people and places across India. She says it is coming from a place of curiosity and empathy.

The upcoming series will explore the richness of India’s diverse landscapes, communities, traditions, and lived experiences, offering audiences a vibrant, immersive look at culture through a contemporary lens.

Richa said: “I’ve always been drawn to stories that live beyond the obvious, in everyday lives, in forgotten corners, and in cultures we rarely stop to engage with truly. This series comes from a place of curiosity and empathy, and from my desire to keep evolving as a storyteller.”

The actress said that producing Girls Will Be Girls gave her the confidence to trust her instincts.

“This project allows me to explore real people, real journeys, and real connections in a way that feels deeply personal. I briefly explored this space during the second COVID wave… and that experience reaffirmed my belief that such stories resonate strongly with audiences. I’m excited to take this leap and share these narratives with viewers across India and beyond.”

With this non-fiction series, Richa aims to inspire audiences to see familiar places with fresh eyes while discovering lesser-known narratives that celebrate India’s cultural depth and human spirit. Details regarding the format, collaborators, and platform will be announced in due course.

Richa recently cut her hair to a short bob for an upcoming project that she is set to shoot from the first week of February.

A source close to the actress told IANS: “Richa has always been someone who enjoys playing with her look for the sake of her craft. Whenever she changes her appearance, there’s usually a creative reason behind it.”

“The new haircut is for a brand new project that will start in February. It's a major series for an OTT platform that will have Richa essaying the female lead in,” the source added.

The actress will announce her new project for which she is sporting the new short-hair look.

Richa made her acting debut with a small role in the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and tasted success with her work in the 2012 crime film Gangs of Wasseypur.

She gained wider acclaim with her work in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, Fukrey, Section 375, and the series Inside Edge.

Richa was last seen on screen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed series “Heeramand: the Diamond Bazaar”.

Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

--IANS

dc/