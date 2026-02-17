Richa Chadha: At the start of my career, had to learn that everyone isn’t looking out for you

Mumbai. Feb 17 (IANS) Actress-producer Richa Chadha has spoken about an episode of professional sabotage early in her career by someone she deeply trusted and said that it was at the early stages of her career that she’d learn that not everyone is “looking out for you.”

Speaking openly about her journey, Richa encouraged indie creators not to hesitate when it comes to reaching out.

“There’s sometimes a consensus that actors like me often shouldn’t be approached by indie filmmakers. There’s an assumption that it’s tough to approach us. But that’s not near the truth.”

The actress added: “Personally for me as an actor, I only care for good scripts, earnest writing, and what the impact or meaning of the story and role is. I always want to be part of the right kind of stories,” she said.

Richa also shared about being undermined during her early years in the industry.

Without naming names, she revealed that someone she trusted implicitly had worked against her interests at a crucial stage.

The actress added, “Given this thought of reservations of filmmakers to approach me. I do recollect very strongly that at the very start of my career i had to learn the hard lesson that everyone isn’t so looking out for you.”

“That was me being naive. So many feel threatened even by a margin and absolutely do not want you to outdo them or take away their shine or spotlight. This very experience was quite disturbing for me. But one has to learn the hard way and learn to guard their own choices,” she shared.

On the work front, the actress is taking on a new venture, a non-fiction series that delves into travel, culture, and the stories that define people and places across India. She says it is coming from a place of curiosity and empathy.

The upcoming series will explore the richness of India’s diverse landscapes, communities, traditions, and lived experiences, offering audiences a vibrant, immersive look at culture through a contemporary lens.

With this non-fiction series, Richa aims to inspire audiences to see familiar places with fresh eyes while discovering lesser-known narratives that celebrate India’s cultural depth and human spirit. Details regarding the format, collaborators, and platform will be announced in due course.

