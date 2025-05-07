'Retro' director Karthik Subbaraj spills the reason behind casting Pooja Hegde

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Southern beauty Pooja Hegde recently joined forces with director Karthik Subbaraj for the gangster drama, "Retro".

As the film witnesses a successful theatrical run, Subbaraj not only praised Pooja for her performance, but also revealed the reason behind casting her.

Subbaraj disclosed that he was looking for someone who had not performed in this zone before.

The filmmaker stated, "Initially, I wanted someone who could perform really well, somebody who had not performed in this zone. I wanted an actor who had not done this sort of role or this acting space. I thought Pooja Hegde would be good because I saw 'Radhe Shyam' film and a few intense scenes wherein she performed really well. Then we thought to talk to her. And she was quite excited when she came to know about her role, and she said that she was looking for something like this where she could concentrate more on the performance side."

Subbara added, "She also did a lot of homework. She had a language trainer, she also had a lot of discussions with the acting trainer, and prepared her lines for the character. I believe she is a really good performer. She got the character in her mind, and the flow of it was very good."

Starring Suriya as the lead, "Retro" revolves around the life of an orphan raised by a gangster, who faces betrayal and a violent cult as he searches for his true origins. During his search, he ends up fulfilling a prophecy and attempts to reunite with his lost love.

Backed by Stone Bench Creations, along with 2D Entertainment, "Retro" reached the cinema halls on May 1.

Up next, Pooja will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan in "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai". Made under the direction of David Dhawan, the drama is poised to be a lighthearted rom-com.

--IANS

pm/