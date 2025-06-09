Renee Zellweger says there need to be more 'Bridget Jones' movies

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger is hopeful for more Bridget Jones movies. The 56-year-old actress has played her TV producer-and-reporter alter ego since 2001.

The actress thinks 2025's 'Mad About the Boy' is the last film in the franchise, based on the novels by Helen Fielding, reports 'Female First UK'.

But the Hollywood star is hoping Helen will want to share more of her career, as well as family, friends and romantic relationships experiences through more books and, potentially, more films.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said, "My understanding was that this was kind of it, but I keep my fingers crossed that she might want to share some more of her own experiences through the world of Bridget."

Michael Morris, the director of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy', said more "chapters" would make sense, given Helen's children Dash and Romy are going to university.

Morris said, "And look who we've got: Chiwetel Ejiofor in the world now, and we've got Leo Woodall in the world now.

"We've got all these fantastic people and Helen's got her life, her kids are going to college. Let's hope for more chapters."

As per 'Female First UK', 'Mad About the Boy' follows Bridget's life as a widowed single mom after her husband Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) dies, but she confronts her grief with Mark in the form of a vision. And Renee admitted it was "impossible" to not cry in the scene where Bridget and Mark talk on the sidewalk outside the house because the "real-life journey" of sharing their love story with Colin was ending.

She said, "That was, 'I'm not supposed to cry in the scene', and it's impossible not to cry in that scene. It was such a strange day seeing Colin there in his Mark Darcy finery."

"I had this moment of realisation that the real-life journey of sharing the Bridget and Mark Darcy love story with my friend was coming to an end. It really felt like a profound moment thinking about the nearly 30 years we've shared in telling this story," she added.

--IANS

aa/khz