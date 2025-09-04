Rashmika Mandanna expresses grief over the devastation caused by floods in North India

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The devastating floods in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have left the nation in a state of despair. Actress Rashmika Mandanna today, on September 4, took to her social media account to express her grief and also shared important contact numbers in case of emergency.

She wrote, “Seeing the floods take away homes, lives and peace is truly heartbreaking.. Please stay safe.. Send message” Sharing important contact details, she mentioned, “State & National Control Rooms/Emergency Numbers Punjab State Flood Control/Emergency Helpline (Jalandhar): 0181-2240064 All-India Emergency Helpline: 112 NDRF Helpline: +91-97110-77372 (HQ: O11-24363260) NDMA/Central Disaster Helpline: 1070/1078 PSDMA Flood Control Helplines: 0172-2741803, 0172-2749901; WhatsApp: 7347346839” Not just Rashmika, but the entire Bollywood has stepped up in showing their solidarity with the people affected by floods.

On September 3, actress Alia Bhatt extended her prayers to all those affected by the floods in Punjab. Taking to her social media account, she wrote: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild. (sic)" Ajay Devgn too expressed his grief and wrote, "It’s truly heartbreaking to witness the distress caused by the floods in the North. My thoughts are with all those impacted. I hope assistance reaches the affected areas swiftly.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media account and wrote: “It’s been a tough time for our friends & family in Punjab with the brutality of the floods. Sending my prayers and strength to overcome this adversity. Please do your part in any way possible and share only verified information."

For the uninitiated, the state of Punjab has been dealing with a natural catastrophe as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers have been overflowing due to torrential rains in their catchment regions across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The areas most affected include Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar. For safety reasons, the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib have also been put on hold till September 5. --IANS rd/