Rasha Thadani has 'first Dan rank' in Taekwondo, reveals mother Raveena

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon revealed that her actress-daughter Rasha Thadani, whom she lovingly calls her “Lakshmi”, has a first Dan rank in Taekwondo.

Raveena was in conversation with Farah Khan on the latter’s Youtube channel.

While giving a tour of her sustainable home, which has furniture made out of recycled wood, Raveena showcased a wall with the belts, which included a red, green and black.

Raveena said: “She is a first Dan First Dan Taekwondo She is a Dan.”

In martial arts, a 1st Dan rank signifies the beginning of black belt level. It's the first level of a black belt, indicating that the individual has achieved a certain level of mastery and expertise.

Farah said: “My children also did Judo But after Blue Belt I think they left.”

Raveena then showcased her son Ranbir's autograph collection and CDs, which are not available.

“These are not available. I didn't throw anything, I kept them CDs… These days Children don't know What is a CD These used to be CDs It's from 1947 My God.. there is a CD player Inside this Michael Jackson Number 1

While giving a tour, Raveena lovingly referred to her daughter as “ghar ki Lakshmi.” She also showed a photo frame featuring Rasha’s tiny footprints. The frame was put on the door.

Revealing the reason, Raveena said: “Look at my Laxmi's leg… Who is my Laxmi? Rasha… When a girl is born Laxmi is born in the house. If you keep her leg's mark on the door it will be good.”

Further into the conversation, Raveena revealed that she was only allowed to go out with Farah, when she was young.

“The first time I went to a disco was when I was allowed…. it was with Farah.”

