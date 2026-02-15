Ranbir Kapoor calls 'Ramayana' releasing on Raha's birthday 'a beautiful coincidence'

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor spilled some major updates about his upcoming films during a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram.

Read More

During the Insta Live, one of the users pointed out that Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana Part 1" will be reaching the audience on Ranbir's daughter, Raha's, birthday in November.

Reacting to this, the 'Barfi' actor called it a "beautiful coincidence".

"Ramayana" is expected to reach the cinema lovers during Diwali 2026.

While Ranbir is not on social media, he interacted with the Insta users through the official handle of his lifestyle brand, ARKS. The Instagram live session was conducted to celebrate the anniversary of ARKS.

During the session, Ranbir also shared updates regarding some of his other forthcoming dramas, one of which is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War", alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir shared that the cinephiles might have to wait a little longer to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. The film, initially expected to reach the theatres in August 2026, is likely to now be out either later this year or even in 2027.

Explaining the delay, Ranbir shared that projects such as "Ramayana" and "Love & War" take a little longer to finish due to their ambitious scale and vision. Nevertheless, he is confident that the wait will be worthwhile.

Speaking about his other releases, Ranbir shared that the makers of Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra 2" are planning to begin the shoot of the movie sooner than expected.

He added that another one of his highly discussed sequels, "Animal Park", which will be made under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will go on floors mid-next year.

Not just that, Ranbir also showered praises on Ranveer Singh's recent blockbuster "Dhurandhar."

"Absolutely loved that film. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies," shared Ranbir.

--IANS

pm/