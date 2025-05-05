Rana Daggubati poses with 50 Cent, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Flo Rida

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati added a desi tadka to the Miami Grand Prix weekend as he posed alongside Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr., rappers 50 Cent and Flo Rida.

Hosted during weekends for global motorsport, Rana, who is a co-owner of a premium tequila brand was in town to spotlight the label’s expansion into the US market. The actor took to his Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures as he gave a peep into what the celebrations looked like.

The 40-year-old star also has made history by becoming the first Indian celebrity to feature at WrestleMania.

Netflix also shared a video and photos of the actor on its Instagram handle and captioned the post, “Heels. Faces. Familiar faces @ranadaggubati is at WrestleMania Jo line cross kiya, woh gaya #RanaNaidu.”

Speaking about the milestone last month, Rana shared, "Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience—WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment.”

On the acting front, Rana will be seen in the crime drama 'Rana Naidu Season 2'. It also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Surveen Chawla. The show is set to release in 2025 on Netflix. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

The first installment, which was released on 10 March 2023, was directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan.

On the film front, he was last seen in “Vettaiyan,” an action drama film directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

