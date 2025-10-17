Rakhi Sawant opens up about receiving love and support from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Rakhi Sawant opened up about the love and admiration she receives from Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she also expressed her appreciation for the work of younger actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, calling their support and recognition a true achievement in her career. When asked about working with Bollywood’s top stars and her relationship with them, Rakhi Sawant shared that she shares a warm and respectful bond with many of them.

The actress and dancer shared, “Whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor—or even someone like Deepika Padukone—they all love me. And I genuinely admire their work too. I really appreciate the work of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. They’re doing such amazing work, and the fact that they show me love is an achievement in itself.”

When asked if she has ever felt pressured by the industry, Rakhi stated, “Never. I’ve never felt any kind of pressure in this industry. Whether it's a big star or anyone else, they've always welcomed me with open arms. I’ve always found myself in the middle of the media spotlight.”

Speaking about the biggest change in her life recently, Rakhi Sawant shared insights into personal or professional shifts that have impacted her. She mentioned, “Why are you mentioning a “gap” again and again? There’s been no gap! I was simply on a holiday in Dubai—and I absolutely loved it. Whatever happens, happens for the best. I got settled in Dubai, I even received a golden visa and bought a house there. But now I’m back. One foot in Dubai, one foot in Mumbai—and still the Bollywood queen!.”

Work-wise, Rakhi Sawant recently made a grand entry on the reality show, “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

--IANS

