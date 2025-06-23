Rajniesh Duggal reflects on ‘Fragile’ as it screens at prestigious AmiCorti IFF in Italy

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Rajniesh Duggal opened up about his short film “Fragile” being screened at the prestigious AmiCorti International Film Festival in Italy.

The actor expressed his excitement and pride over the project receiving international recognition, calling it a deeply personal and creatively fulfilling experience. Speaking about his film screened on the opening night of the Ami Corti International Film Festival, the '1920' actor shared, “I feel honored that our film is being screened on the opening night of the Ami Corti International Film Festival in Italy on June 23. This festival celebrates indie and short films, and I’m proud to represent this cause. I am on the way to Italy.”

Rajniesh added, “I always knew that when I started making films", my first short film would be for giving back to society. I’ve been associated with the Fragile X Society of India since 2019. I was shocked to learn that only 2-3% of people know about it. “It’s not a disease—it’s a condition a child is born with. It’s hereditary, and only therapies can help.”

Speaking about Aamir Khan’s latest release, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ Rajniesh Duggal praised the actor for creating meaningful cinema that resonates with audiences and sheds light on important social themes. “What Aamir Sir has done with the film is amazing and highlights children with Down syndrome, Fragile and autism. Films like these make people more sensitive and aware, and he has brought attention to it. I’d definitely love to do such a film in the future.”

“Fragile” is a short film about Fragile X syndrome. Rajniesh Duggal, along with his friend Anand Pachigar, collaborated with the Fragile X Society for their short film “Fragile.” The organization, led by Shalini Kedia, has been dedicated to raising awareness and supporting over 12 lakh families for more than 23 years. The film also features powerful performances by veteran actors Govind Namdev and Amruta Khanvilkar.

