Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar come together for second installment of ‘My Melbourne’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The makers of “My Melbourne” have announced the second installment of “My Melbourne” have announced the second installment of the anthology, which will directors such as Rajkumar Hirani, Anjali Menon, Shoojit Sircar and Onir helming stories.

Produced by Mind Blowing Films and presented by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the project continues its mission to celebrate cultural diversity and strengthen ties between India and Australia through cinema.

Hirani said, "I am truly excited to be part of a project that uses cinema to explore diverse human experiences while connecting two vibrant cultures. My Melbourne offers a rare opportunity to tell a story that is intimate, universal, and culturally resonant.”

Sircar added that Storytelling knows no boundaries.

“My Melbourne is a meaningful initiative that reminds us how stories rooted in local contexts can have global significance. I’m grateful to be part of this cross-cultural cinematic dialogue,” Sircar added.

The first edition of My Melbourne, released in March 2025 across India and Australia, brought together filmmakers Rima Das, Onir, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan to craft stories around identity, gender, race, sexuality, and disability.

Anjali Menon, celebrated for her sensitive and layered storytelling, shared: "The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I'm thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents.”

Returning director Onir, said that coming back for the second chapter of My Melbourne is like returning to a story that’s still unfolding.

He said: “The opportunity to work with new themes and voices, while continuing a journey I deeply believe in, is truly rewarding.”

Speaking on the announcement, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, CEO of Mind Blowing Films and the creative force behind the project, shared, "The success of My Melbourne has been overwhelming and deeply fulfilling. It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders. We are honoured to have some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema lend their voice and vision to the second edition.

Lange added: “This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and creativity between India and Australia’s the project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from under represented communities.”

