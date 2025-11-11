Rahul Vaidya shares pics of special moments with wife Disha Parmar on her birthday

Mumbai Nov 11 (IANS) Television actress Disha Parmar turned a year older today, on the 11th of November. Her husband and famous singer Rahul Vaidya took to his social media account to share a few midnight birthday celebration pictures of his wife.

In a video shared by Rahul, Disha can be seen cutting multiple cakes. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, my love." In another picture, Rahul is seen hugging the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday." Disha is popular for her work on television and is also admired for her real-life story with singer Rahul Vaidya.

Not many know, but Disha and Rahul's love story is no less than a fairy tale. The relationship gained nationwide attention during Bigg Boss 14 when Rahul Vaidya, as a contestant, made a public declaration of love for Disha. On national television, he admitted that while they had been close friends, his time inside the house made him realise he was deeply in love with her. In one memorable episode, on Disha's birthday back in 2020, he even proposed to her for marriage. That moment in the episode went on to become the highlight of the season.

Disha later entered the show as a guest, in one the special episodes, and said yes to Rahul's proposal, sealing their romance in front of millions of viewers. The couple then tied the knot in July 2021 in a star-studded ceremony attended by industry friends and family. Two years later, in September 2023, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they lovingly named Navya. Their wedding was a lavish affair, with the who's who of television and the Bollywood world attending it. Disha and Rahul had performed Bollywood songs at their fancy sangeet night.

