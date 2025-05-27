Raghav Chadha praises Preity Zinta’s leadership behind Punjab Kings’ spectacular season performance

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Acknowledging the stellar performance of Punjab Kings this IPL season, AAP MP Raghav Chadha took to social media to applaud the team’s spirit and discipline.

He especially praised co-owner Preity Zinta for her inspiring leadership, calling her a driving force behind the franchise’s strong showing on the field. Chadha also extended his best wishes to the team for their upcoming crucial matches, commending their unity and determination. Taking to Instagram, Raghav shared a video capturing his recent interaction with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and members of the team. The video showcases warm exchanges and camaraderie, as Chadha congratulated the squad on their commendable performance this season and wished them success for the upcoming matches.

For the caption, the politician wrote, “Met with the dynamic squad of Punjab Kings and congratulated them on their spectacular performance this season. Punjab is proud of the team’s spirit, discipline and grit. Best wishes for the crucial matches ahead! Special thanks to team owner @realpz, captain Shreyas Iyer, and coach Ricky Ponting for leading with passion and purpose.”

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, has been actively celebrating her team’s achievements on social media, often penning heartfelt appreciation notes for the players. Last week, in one of her recent posts, she expressed her deep admiration for Harpreet Brar. She wrote, “Photo with the Man of the Match & Man of the moment - the one & only @harpreetsbrar95 for his game changing spell during the RR vs PBKS game in Jaipur Ting!.”

Most recently, at an event, the actress praised team captain Shreyas Iyer, calling him “captain fantastic” and lauded his exemplary leadership. She noted that under his guidance, the Punjab Kings have made a historic comeback by securing a spot in the IPL playoffs for the first time in eleven years — a milestone that has clearly left Zinta beaming with pride.

--IANS

ps/