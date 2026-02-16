Radhika Sarathkumar touched by British Deputy High Commissioner's genuine curiosity about 'Thaai Kelavi'

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Radhika Sarathkumar has now penned a note of gratitude to British Deputy High Commissioner Halima Holland for hosting her and for having a warm and engaging conversation during the course of which the latter expressed genuine curiosity about her upcoming film 'Thaai Kelavi' and the effort she had put in to get the look of the titular character in the film.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post of gratitude, Radhika Sarathkumar wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to the British Deputy High Commissioner Ms. Halima Holland and the wonderful team at the High Commission for hosting Rayane and I for such a warm and engaging conversation."

She further said, "What made it even more special was her genuine curiosity about 'Thaai Kelavi' — she took the time to ask about the entire process behind the look, the making, and the journey of the film. It was such a thoughtful exchange, moving seamlessly from conversations about the political climate and upcoming elections to the creative world of cinema. Truly grateful for the warmth and the thoughtful exchange. #britishhighcommissionchennai @rayanemithun."

It may be recalled that Radhika Sarathkumar, who plays the titular character in director Sivakumar Murugesan's eagerly awaited comedy drama 'Thaai Kizhavi', had earlier disclosed that she had sent the images of her character's look first to actor Kamal Haasan, who was literally awestruck by it!

Passion Studios, the production house producing the film, recently dropped a video detailing the idea and process adopted to achieve actress Radhika's look in the film. The makers disclosed that they realised that they required prosthetic make up support immediately after completing the sketching process. Actress Radhika is then seen disclosing,"The first person I sent it (images of her look in the film) to was Kamal sir. He saw it and was awestruck." The actress, then said, "Oh my God! Fantastic it was!" and goes on to describe her character in the film. "She's basically like a real OG Thug!," she said.

For the unaware, the film is to hit screens on February 20 this year.

A teaser released earlier by the makers has increased expectations from the film among fans and film buffs.

The hilarious teaser begins with a school boy being threatened by a woman. The woman tells the boy, "Grandma is going to come now. Better switch off the TV and run away to school. If grandma catches you, she will kill you."

It is not just the kid who is scared of the elderly woman, whose name we realise is Pavunu Thaayi. The entire village trembles on seeing her and scampers to get out of her way. We realise that Pavunu Thaayi is a ruthless moneylender, who will stoop to any level to collect the interest on the money that she has lent out to the villagers. She is a nightmare to the villagers with many of them wondering why when noble people keep dying, this woman manages to live.

Pavunu Thaayi knows that the villagers hate her and that if tomorrow she dies, nobody will be around for her death. She is seen saying, "If I am to die tomorrow, I will go all by myself to the graveyard and lie down in my grave myself. I am very strong. I have no diabetes, no blood pressure and no weakness." The teaser ends with some development that takes place that makes the villagers wonder if the old woman will kick the bucket...

The film, apart from Radhika as Thaai Kelavi, also features actors Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar and Raichal Rabecca among others.

The film, which has been produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and editing by San Lokesh. Cinematography for the film is by Vivek Vijayakumar while art direction is by Ramu Thangaraj.

